Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,532,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,703,000 after purchasing an additional 643,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,670 shares during the last quarter.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.7 %

BAP stock opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

