Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after buying an additional 508,200 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.