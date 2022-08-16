Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

IRMD opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $492.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

