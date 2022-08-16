Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Capital cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.