Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in National Instruments by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Instruments by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

