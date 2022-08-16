Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,480 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $53,812,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,501,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,115,000 after buying an additional 186,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

