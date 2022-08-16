Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 3.7 %

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

NYSE:CPE opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.