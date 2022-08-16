Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,817 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,817 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXP Enterprises Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

