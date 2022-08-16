Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 37,369 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GrafTech International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

