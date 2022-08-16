Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

SM Energy stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 4.94.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.