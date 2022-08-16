Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.