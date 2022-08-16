Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 716 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,955 shares of company stock worth $127,393. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

