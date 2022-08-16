Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,993 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

CHK stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

