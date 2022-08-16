Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $35,913,435. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $677.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.89 and its 200 day moving average is $607.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.29.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.