Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.06. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Porch Group Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCH. Compass Point began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

