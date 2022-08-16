Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,770 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $859.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

