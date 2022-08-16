Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353,670 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

CNP stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

