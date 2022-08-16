Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

