Louis T. Petrillo Sells 7,638 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

About Arch Capital Group



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

