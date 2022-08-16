Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of MTW opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $389.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,619 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Manitowoc by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.