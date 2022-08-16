MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $110.00 at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 1.1 %

MTZ opened at $82.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 550.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.