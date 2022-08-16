MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 462.2% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

