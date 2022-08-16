MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 462.2% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
