MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

MDA Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE:MDA opened at C$8.60 on Monday. MDA has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.18.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

