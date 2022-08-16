Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 60.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Medifast by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 5.8% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medifast Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MED opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average of $177.34. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

