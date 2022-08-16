Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

