Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 228,848 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $193,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

MSFT opened at $293.47 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

