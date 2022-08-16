Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065,317 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,030,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 37,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $293.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.59. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

