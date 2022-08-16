Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) VP Michael Cipolla Sells 6,356 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $80.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,460,000 after buying an additional 327,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,905,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,660,000 after buying an additional 125,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

