Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,629 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,837,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,432,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,837,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,432,198.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $45,315.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,977.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,285,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,048. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.