Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,518 Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 802,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 226,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 440.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

