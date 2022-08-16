Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 346 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 216.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESE opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.