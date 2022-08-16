Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 45,600 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 330.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 142.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of KC stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $813.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

