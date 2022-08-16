Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,766 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

