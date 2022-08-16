Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,934 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GreenPower Motor Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of GP stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GP. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
GreenPower Motor Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
