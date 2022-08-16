Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,791 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

