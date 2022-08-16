Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 103.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 263,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ OPI opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.45 million, a P/E ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,222.15%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.