Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.00.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of LTC opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties's payout ratio is 98.28%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

