Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

