Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,727 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,161.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.