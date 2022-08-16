Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 162 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,856,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International stock opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.68. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

