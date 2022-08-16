Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,831 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,575 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

