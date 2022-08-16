Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 47,087 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

