Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 530 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NYSE NVO opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

