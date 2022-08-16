Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $214.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.