Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZG. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 305,684 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 233,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,298 shares of company stock worth $1,053,062. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

