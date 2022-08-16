Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Sight Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

