Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

LECO opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

