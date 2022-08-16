Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 2.5 %

DADA stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

