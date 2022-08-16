Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,838,000 after buying an additional 1,321,456 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 701,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,911 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,908 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.5% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 225,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

KRYS stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

