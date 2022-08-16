Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $307,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $251,000. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 151.6% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.